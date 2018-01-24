Jeff Zucker & Wife Split: Head Of CNN & Trump Nemesis Separates From Wife After 21 Years

Wonder what Donald Trump is going to tweet about this? Jeff Zucker, the boss over at CNN, and his wife ended their marriage after more than two decades together.

Here’s a bit of CNN-related drama that President Donald Trump, 72, won’t call “fake news” (though, knowing Donald, he probably will.) The head of Trumps most-hated network, Jeff Zucker, 52, and his wife, Caryn Zucker, split after 21 years of marriage, the couple confirmed to Page Six on Jan. 23. “Together,” the said in a joint statement, “we have made the difficult decision to separate, but do so as friends committed to our kids. They remain our sole focus.” The couple met while they were both working at NBC – he was an executive producer of the Today show and she was a supervisor at Saturday Night Live — and were wed at the Pierre Hotel in 1996. They have four children together: three boys and a girl.

It seems that the time just ran out for Jeff and Caryn’s romance. He’s a “workaholic,” a source told Page Six, and “obsessed with news,” which is fitting since he is the current president of CNN. Caryn, the source says, is “much more laid back and social, spends a lot of time with their kids and enjoys being part of the Upper East Side social circuit….They’ve had their problems over the years. Things have been bad for 10 years, but they have now accepted their marriage is over, and he has moved out of their apartment.”

It would be rather vindictive of the sitting U.S. president to take delight in the misfortune of his rival, but this is Donald J. Trump. Out of the eleven stories highlighted by the president’s “Fake News Awards,” CNN was listed four times. He demanded that “we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time!,” according to Reuters. There’s also that moment when Trump was just president-elect, and he told a CNN reporter “your organization is terrible…you are fake news.”

Of course, is Trump were to crow and celebrate the end of Jeff’s marriage, the head of CNN could point out that Trump has seen two of his own marriages go down in flames, as the twice divorced president was once married to Marla Maples, 54, and Ivana Trump, 68. Plus, there’s that report that Donald allegedly cheated on Melania Trump, 45, with adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly after his son, Barron, was born. So, if Donald didn’t want to look like a hypocrite, he might want to leave Jeff and Caryn alone, right?

Do you think Trump will talk trash about Jeff’s marriage ending, HollywoodLifers?