Natalia Dyer Attends SAG Awards With Dacre Montgomery & Joe Keery — Where’s Charlie?

‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer posed with two of her hunky co-stars at the SAG Awards, but neither of them were her BF Charlie Heaton.

Well, this is interesting! Stranger Things beauty Natalia Dyer looked gorgeous walking the SAG Awards red carpet with her hot co-stars, Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery, on each arm… but now fans are wondering — where’s her boyfriend, Charlie Heaton, who also stars in the Netflix series? Could there be trouble in paradise?! They made their red carpet debut in early December, when Natalia and Charlie attended the 2017 British Fashion Awards, so it’s not like they wouldn’t want to walk a carpet together just yet… they’ve already done so. If we had to venture a guess as to why he didn’t show up to the SAG Awards on Jan. 21, we’d say it probably has something to do with his recent airport bust, when he was reportedly caught with cocaine on him at LAX. Perhaps he’s not allowed to enter the United States until the issue is resolved.

Either way, fans are extremely upset. “Is charlie heaton still banned from the us?” one Twitter used asked, while another got a bit more angry and demanded, “where the F*** is charlie heaton?” Another Twitter user even begged for him to be let back into the states. “We need Charlie Heaton to be let back in America!” they yelled. And we couldn’t agree more… if he is, in fact, banned from entering.

We’re definitely sad to see Charlie wasn’t at the SAG Awards, but Dacre and Joe are just as hot, so Natalia, who was wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown, was in good company, don’t you think?

