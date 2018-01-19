Bella Thorne Drops Romantic New Solo Track ‘Burn So Bright’

It feels like it’s been forever since Bella Thorne released a song that WASN’T a collaboration! Now, the songstress has gifted fans with an uplifting new track called ‘Burn So Bright,’ and it’s all Bella.

Bella Thorne, 20, sings about focusing on love to get you through the hard times on “Burn So Bright.” It’s cheesy as hell, but it’s also a refreshingly innocent effort from the provocative star. “Hey, we burn so bright/Making other people come to life/Hey, the darkest light/Can’t stop me and you tonight,” Bella croons. Listen to the new song below!

“Burn So Bright” is one of five songs Bella will be contributing to the Midnight Sun soundtrack, which is due March 23. Bella stars in the drama as a teenager suffering from a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight, and the adorable Patrick Schwarzenegger plays her love interest. So, a must-see.

Safe to say Bella will be busy in 2018, especially if her film projects Break My Heart 1000 Times and Assassination Nation drop, too. As she tweeted herself on Jan. 17: “Doing so many dope things this year. I’m so lucky.” Okay, but when’s the debut album coming?!

Listen to “Burn So Bright:”

Check out more of the lyrics:

When you fall, you’re gonna hit hard

When you’re loving with your whole heart

But remember the hard times make it

That’s when we’ll show the world

They’re not gonna break us Hey, we burn so bright

Making other people come to life

Hey, the darkest light

Can’t stop me and you tonight

Say hey, we burn so bright

Infinitely the city lights

Hey, for when your heart

Shining down like stars tonight

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s new song? Tell us if you plan to see Midnight Sun!