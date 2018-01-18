Wendy Williams Warns Amber Rose Against Breast Reduction Surgery: I Hope You Don’t Keloid

Amber Rose announced she’s getting a breast reduction, so of course Wendy Williams brought it up on her talk show. Read her warning about going under the knife.

Wendy Williams, 53, always has an opinion on what celebrities are doing these days, so naturally she has thoughts about Amber Rose‘s decision to get a breast reduction on Jan. 17. The 34-year-old’s curves are basically famous so choosing to lose a bit of them does come as a surprise, but it’s her body and she can do what she wants. But with every decision that involves going under the knife, there’s always some risk involved. The talk show host decided to bring up those risks on the Jan. 18 taping of The Wendy Williams Show. “Well Amber, good luck with your reduction. I hope you don’t keloid,” she said. See pictures of Amber here.

In case you don’t know, a keloid is a raised scar that’s left after an injury is healed. Honestly, they’re not pretty so having one on your breast isn’t ideal. But as Wendy also pointed out, Amber has reasons for why she wants to go through with the process. “I had no idea originally that her boobs were so big. She wants to downsize from a 36H,” she said as the audience gasped. “Anyway, she posted a video with her doctor saying that she’s looking forward to wearing spaghetti strap dresses and tops and you know, the little cute stuff that you can wear when you have smaller boobs.”

Wanting to be comfortable in her clothes is fair, but it isn’t the only reason the model wants to go down a few bra sizes. Amber revealed in a Tweet over the summer that her boobs are “stupid heavy” and they were causing her excruciating back pain. But the scars Wendy mentioned that stretch from the bottom of the breast crease to underneath the areola have played a factor into her decision already. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho… any advice?” she asked her followers in July 2017. “Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?” Clearly she has thought about keloids and decided that having smaller breasts were worth the risk of scarring. Here’s hoping she has a speedy recovery and ends up with less back pain, because, ouch.

