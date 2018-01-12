Cardi B & Offset: He’s Using Epic Sex To Make Her Forget His Cheating Scandal

Cardi B and Offset are going through a lot of drama right now. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s using epic sex sessions with her to help her forget about his cheating scandal.

Offset sure has tested fiancee Cardi B‘s patience, between Celina Powell‘s claims that he fathered her unborn baby and several sex tapes dropping allegedly featuring the 26-year-old rapper with women who AREN’T his current lady. But all that drama has ended up giving Cardi the best sex she’s ever had with her man! “This whole situation has been very emotional, it’s been intense and that intensity has carried over to their sex life. Cardi brags all the time about how great Offset is in bed but she says since all the stuff about them cheating came out the sex has gotten even better,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Let’s just say Offset has been very eager to prove to her he’s worth keeping around, he’s been very giving. She is addicted to what he does and how he makes her feel. He’s been trying to use their epic sex to make her forget about the cheating and it’s working,” our insider adds. He’s definitely doing everything right to keep Cardi happy as she told fans that he’s not going anywhere in a tweet that shocked her fans on Jan. 11.

She got dragged pretty hard over a recent interview for putting up with Offset’s alleged cheating scandals when she told Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga about her fiance, “I was getting really pissed off and really emotional and then I was like ‘who cares, I got a ring’. Ya know what I mean?” Yeah, she’s got a nice rock but what about her self-esteem? In a now deleted Twitter post she wrote, “Bitches really need to stop telling me I got ‘no self love’ or I’m ‘insecure.’ Bitch I know I’m pretty and ambitious. I know I can get me any man I want, doctor, artist, ballplayer, a Prince. The heart wants what it wants tho,” Cardi wrote confirming she’s still with her guy. Great sex sure helps too!

