Oprah, You Must Run For President In 2020: America Needs You

Oprah Winfrey 2020? The idea that has so quickly energized America is not as far fetched as you might think. Here’s why we think Oprah will become the next president of the United States.

Oprah Winfrey, 63, ignited something in all of us Jan. 8. In addition to making history, her acceptance speech released an energy so hopeful, many of us, I being one of them, are demanding she run for president in 2020. In just under 10 minutes, Oprah comforted us, encouraged us and called us to action. She was honest about our country’s failures, but optimistic about its future. Her words were both whimsical and maternal, yet she managed to teach us about the ever inspiring Recy Taylor. I haven’t felt this hopeful about America since Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. Although this seems like a classic case of “too good to be true,” here’s why I think Oprah has a shot at this.

Oprah is powerful. Well, that’s a no brainer of course, but when it comes to securing a presidential election, power is key. In addition to being worth $2.8 billion, Oprah is, well, a celebrity. It’s no secret that Oprah has influence. After all, she did convince President Obama to run. What’s so great about Oprah is that she uses her influence and celebrity to effect change. In 2008, Oprah encouraged her viewers to take action against child predators. She told the audience of The Oprah Winfrey Show, to contact their senators in support of US Senate Bill 1738, Protect Our Children Act. This bill quickly became known as the “Oprah Bill,” and created a database of known abusers. Need more convincing? I’ve got you covered.

Oprah is relatable. When it comes to winning the hearts of Americans, you must be relatable. For me, this is my easiest point. Oprah is self-made, a double minority and a victim of sexual assault. She has not only paved the way for women who look like me to make it in the world of journalism, but she has also shown victims of rape that they are not defined by their circumstances. She is a walking image of hope. She’s been through the storm and has made it out of top. Nothing has been handed to her. She wasn’t given a small loan of $1 million, and she certainly didn’t come from a wealthy family. Oprah was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to an unmarried teenage mother. After being abused for quite some time, and sent off to Tennessee, she thrived at East Nashville High School, which secured her a scholarship to Tennessee State University. Now this is what you call “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.”

Oprah is educated, but not a know it all. Oprah has impeccable communication skills. She studied journalism at Tennessee State University and began working at a local radio station at the age of 17. She made history as both the youngest news anchor, and the first black female news anchor at Nashville’s WLAC-TV. She then went on to not only host the most influential talk show in history, but is also a magazine publisher and an owner of her own network. With that being said, Oprah knows how to manage a team and find talent. This will work exceptionally well in the White House as she will know exactly who to hire and be a part of her staff. I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely not fantasizing. I feel Oprah 2020 can be a reality.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Oprah would make a good president? Let us know your thoughts below!