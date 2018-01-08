Celina Powell Shares 1st Baby Bump Pic & Slams Offset: The Baby Will ‘Look’ Just Like You

Celina Powell has shared her first baby bump picwith HollywoodLife.com and tells us EXCLUSIVELY that her child will look just like it’s alleged daddy Offset.

Bumping along nicely! While Offset, 25, fired off a cease and desist letter against Celina Powell to prevent her from claiming he’s her baby’s daddy, she’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her pregnancy is coming along well. She shared the first pic of her baby bump with us and has already named her unborn daughter Karma Lee Cephus (Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus). She’s so sure that he’s the papa that Celina tells us, “I’m not to worried about it (the cease and desist letter) honestly because once the baby’s born he will see that she looks just like him,” about Offset.

I have known about the pregnancy for several months now, I am almost in my third trimester. I'm not that big but I'm almost 6 months, Celina tells us EXCLUSIVELY and she shared a photo of her tattooed belly with a noticeable bump while excluding her face. She later shared a bigger photo on her Instagram stories and tagged it with her baby's name Karma Lee Cephus. The Migos member's attorneys sent her a cease and desist letter on Dec. 29 demanding she stop claiming he is the baby's father, denying he's the parent. He even claimed she was trying to extort him for $50K. Celina is now firing back saying that, "I called his lawyer three times and I emailed him back that I'm not doing that if he doesn't take a DNA test. I said if he does the DNA, I'll never post about him again and he didn't reply so…" she tells us. The ball's in your court Offset!

The rapper is contesting Celina’s claims and in his cease and desist letter denied that the child is his. The letter also stated that she has lied about hooking up with other celebrities in the past and this is just another one of her schemes. Offset’s lawyer also says that Celina’s rants about him on social media have caused his finances to decline after some businesses backed out of deals that were in progress. And none of that even took into the account the damage the claims are causing with his fiancée Cardi B , 25. Between multiple sex tapes allegedly featuring Offset dropping over the last month and Celina’s baby daddy claims, we’re wondering when the “Bodak Yellow” star will finally have enough of his drama.

