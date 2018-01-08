Celina Powell Shares 1st Baby Bump Pic & Slams Offset: The Baby Will ‘Look’ Just Like You
Celina Powell has shared her first baby bump picwith HollywoodLife.com and tells us EXCLUSIVELY that her child will look just like it’s alleged daddy Offset.
Bumping along nicely! While Offset, 25, fired off a cease and desist letter against Celina Powell to prevent her from claiming he’s her baby’s daddy, she’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her pregnancy is coming along well. She shared the first pic of her baby bump with us and has already named her unborn daughter Karma Lee Cephus (Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus). She’s so sure that he’s the papa that Celina tells us, “I’m not to worried about it (the cease and desist letter) honestly because once the baby’s born he will see that she looks just like him,” about Offset.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Offset should just take the DNA test and prove Celina wrong? Or do you think he’s avoiding it because he’s really the daddy?