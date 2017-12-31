BTS’ boundary-breaking year ended with a bang! The K-Pop cuties totally melted our hearts with a killer performance of ‘DNA’ on New Year’s Eve! Watch here!

Is there anything BTS can’t do? The BTS guys — Jungkook, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope — lit up the stage during their pre-recorded performance on New Year’s Eve, which aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. It was clearly the best performance of the night. No arguments! We’re obsessed with their performance of “DNA”, from the killer vocals, to the epic dancing — to those totally adorbs outfits. Where’s my A.R.M.Y at??

Correct us if we’re wrong, but this may have been one of BTS’ best performances EVER. It was nothing but pure power. Not only did they sound flawless, but they managed to pull off super-complex dance routines without missing a beat. Unlike some of their recent performances, the boys weren’t wearing matching outfits. For New Year’s Eve, they rocked unique outfits that matched their individual personalities. We have a soft spot for that metallic, gold leather jack and white jeans combo! Ugh, and when they slowed it down at the end and yelled “Happy New Year”? Perfection.

A.R.M.Y, what did you all think of BTS’ New Year’s Eve performance? Was it their best yet? Let us know!