Heize: 5 Things To Know About K-Pop Rap Superstar Who Collapsed After Performing

K-Pop rapper Heize shockingly collapsed after performing at an awards show on Christmas Day. Here are 5 things you need to know about the star.

K-Pop superstar Heize, 26, caused major concern after she collapsed at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun in South Korea on Christmas Day immediately after performing. The rapper was hospitalized and although details about the reason for her condition have not yet been released, it has been confirmed she’ll need surgery, causing her to cancel any upcoming appearances in the near future. Here’s more about the talented musician.

1.) She released her debut album in 2014. The release was a mini self-titled album and it led her to the release of two full-length albums, including And July in 2016 and ///(You, Clouds, Rain) in 2017. She also gained success with the release of many singles that were not a part of any albums.

2.) Her popularity soared after she appeared on a South Korean rap competition TV show. Unpretty Rapstar is known as the female version of the similar rap competition television series, Show Me the Money and Heize competed on its second season. Although she didn’t win the title, she was a semi-finalist.

3.) She won various prestigious awards for her music. Some of the awards included two 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards in the Best Hip Hop & Urban Music and Best Vocal Performance – Female Solo categories and a 2017 Melon Music Award in the Top 10 Artists category. She has also been nominated for several other awards, including some for the upcoming 2018 season.

4.) Heize’s 2017 song “Round and Round” caused controversy after another artist who appeared on the track was not credited. The song appeared on the soundtrack tvN’s Goblin and it featured singer Han Soo Ji in the beginning of the track but was only labeled as a Heize song when it was released. Heize spoke out about the misunderstanding that she purposely left out her name and explained it was only labeled that way because she was the main artist on the track. “It appears when the official full version was released, it contained not only my voice but was mixed in with the one used in the drama…Thus, I became the main artist and the other artist’s vocals was used as the pitch,” she told SNS according to allkpop.com.

5.) She used to date fellow South Korean rapper Crucial Star. They have similar backgrounds with their music and experience. Crucial Star also appeared in a rap competition show and has had a lot of success with his career. The former lovebirds gained a lot of popularity when they were together and fans grew to love their relationship but they broke up a couple of years ago.

Our thoughts and healing wishes are with Heize and the K-Pop community at this time.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Heize now that you know more about her? Tell us in the comments below.