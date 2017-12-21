Nicki Minaj Disses Cardi B For Mimicking Her In ‘No Limit’ Music Video: See The Look That Has Nicki Pissed

Uh-oh! Nicki Minaj just blasted Cardi B for stealing her style in the music video for ‘No Limit’! Here’s what she said!

The Barbz are coming for Cardi B, 25! Nicki Minaj‘s loyal fandom pointed something out recently that fellow rapstress Cardi might not wanna hear on Twitter — that her look in the music video for the remix of G-Eazy‘s “No Limit” seriously resembles Nicki’s style! That’s when the 35-year-old hip-hop legend chimed in on the conversation! She wrote: “I’m glad ya’ll peeped.” Oh snap! Head here for loads more images of Cardi doing her thing!

In the video in question, Cardi twerks, rolls around in money and spits rhymes while wearing some seriously edgy outfits! One of which offers viewers loads of cleavage as she and G-Eazy trade lyrics. That ensemble comes complete with thigh-high boots and a full-length coat, all of which is admittedly giving us serious Nicki vibes! But, let’s be honest, any rising female rapper is going to be compared with the Harajuku Barbie! She’s the queen!

Cardi stopped by Jimmy Fallon‘s late-night talk show on Dec. 20 for one wild and crazy interview in which she shared if she knew that her fiance Offset from Migos was going to ask her to marry him. “No, I mean you know he always said something like ‘I’m gonna marry you.’And I was like. ‘It’s the right thing to do,’” she said. “I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift cause he wasn’t there for my birthday so I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. I mean he just went out of his way.” That he did!

