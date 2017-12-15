Did Taraji P. Henson Confirm Romance With NFL Star After 2 Years? — It ‘Finally’ Happened For Me

Taraji P. Henson’s dishing the details about her love life. Specifically about her rumored relationship with NFL star Kelvin Hayden! Listen to her interview here!

The rumors are true! Taraji P. Henson is officially in a relationship with former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, and has been for two years, confirming much speculation about their status. While Taraji and Kelvin haven’t kept a relationship secret, this is the first time she’s actually addressed it and said the words out loud, during an appearance on Essence‘s Yes, Girl! podcast (listen below!). “I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!” Taraji told the hosts.

“It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” she said, referring to pics the blog has repeatedly posted on Instagram, starting with a beach trip in December 15. But please, don’t expect the Empire star and the Super Bowl winner to get all PDA-heavy and flaunt their relationship purposely now that they’re going public. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she said. “I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

And things are going swimmingly, still, for the happy couple. Kelvin already gave his lady an early Christmas present, and it’s basically the best ever. The Oscar nominee posted on Instagram that Kelvin adopted the most precious, tiny French bulldog! The little guy is named K-Ball, and he’s too cute for words. Aww!

