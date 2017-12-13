Fergie, 42, & Machine Gun Kelly, 27, Caught Flirting: New Couple Alert?

No one saw this one coming! Fergie and Machine Gun Kelly were reportedly caught in the middle of a flirtatious exchange, where they looked smitten with each other! Is there a hot, new romance going down in Hollywood?

Fergie, 42, and Machine Gun Kelly, 27, were reportedly caught in the schmoozing act at DJ Khaled‘s 42nd birthday party on Dec. 2! “She sauntered over to him just oozing with confidence and really turned on the sex appeal,” a witness who saw Fergie kick off the flirtatious exchange said, as reported by Star Magazine. “MGK definitely didn’t mind that she was being aggressive! They spent a while having a drink together; Fergie stood close to him, and he looked pretty impressed with what he saw!” New couple alert?

While new romances in Hollywood are always emerging, this one in particular is a bit out of the blue. Fergie and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to be photographed together, and she’s fresh off of her divorce with actor, Josh Duhamel, 45. The pair announced their split — after eight years of marriage and 13 years together — on September 14, 2017, in a joint statement. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said in a statement relayed by Fergie’s rep. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Fergie and Josh share one child together, a son, Axl, 4.

Machine Gun Kelly, who tends to be very private, has previously been romantically linked to Amber Rose, 34, and Halsey, 23. Amber now dates rapper, 21 Savage, 25; And, Halsey is dating rapper, G-Eazy, 28.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fergie and Josh would make a good couple?