Mother Desperately Calls 911 After Husband Fatally Shoots Their Kids, 5 & 9, Before Killing Himself

A ‘controlling husband’ is believed to have shot his son & daughter before killing himself in a tragic murder-suicide.

Police received a frantic 911 call on the morning of Dec. 9 from a mother who had found her 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son dead with gunshot wounds in the family Texas home, according to the Star-Telegram. The kids are believed to have been murdered by their father, Chris Dawson, who was also dead at the scene from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. The mom, Rachel Dawson, reportedly made the phone call at around 7:15 am, and police say the preliminary investigation points to murder-suicide. Click here to see pics of celebrities who’ve died in 2017.

“I met Rachel at a bootcamp class and she would bring her kids, Luke and Bree, sometimes,” Rachel’s former Wrigley Terrace neighbor, Ariel Borg, told an NBC News affiliate. But while Ariel admitted to being close with Rachel and the kids, she said something was “off” with Chris. “He was very, very controlling of Rachel to the extent that after a certain point he no longer allowed her to be friends with us,” Ariel explained. But despite Chris’ strange behavior, no one imagined something so awful could ever happen. “We saw warning signs but I don’t think anyone could have guessed that this would’ve happened. It shocked everyone,” Ariel added. Just a few months ago, the Dawsons moved from Colorado to Texas, which is where the shootings occurred. Even in their new neighborhood though, the family appeared “normal” from the outside.

“There’s no history here,” Carissa Katekaru, police spokeswoman, said. “We’re still trying to figure out why. I grew up in North Richland Hills and I would call this a pretty quiet neighborhood.” One of their new neighbors, Tanner Franklin, lives across the street from the house. And he saw the kids and Chris putting up Christmas decorations just days before the murders. “They’ve been putting up the Christmas lights,” said Franklin. “You come out here and see them with the dad. They seemed normal, man.”

Kids with ties to Phoenix killed by father in apparent murder-suicide https://t.co/6Uc5TD7SVI pic.twitter.com/c2TUkQzPBO — 12 News (@12News) December 12, 2017

Our hearts go out to the entire Dawson family during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.