‘Floribama Shore’s Aimee Has No Time For Kayla Jo: ‘She’s A Manipulator’

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, 'Floribama Shore's Aimee reveals that Kayla Jo was bullying Nilsa and playing the victim.

The you-know-what hit the fan between Jeremiah‘s girlfriend, Kayla Jo, and the rest of his Floribama Shore roommates on the December 11 episode. Although the beef was mostly between Jeremiah’s roommate, Nilsa, and Kayla Jo, Aimee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rest of the roommates were not a fan of the outside. “I think Kayla Jo is like, very sneaky and I think she’s a manipulator,” Aimee told us. “And I think she like, really bullied Nilsa and then tried to play the victim. And Nilsa wasn’t having it and I wasn’t having it cause Nilsa’s my girl.”

But, that’s not all! Aimee feels very strongly that Kayla Jo had both Jeremiah and Gus “blinded.” She added, “But none of the other cast like Kirk, Cody, Candace, me, Nilsa, Kortni — none of us really wanted her there and she wanted to be a roommate.” The drama between Kayla Jo and Nilsa doesn’t exactly cool off before the end of the December 11 episode, as Aimee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is definitely more to come. However, Kayla Jo wasn’t the only one causing up a stir inside the Floribama Shore house! Gus also got into it with the girls after they accused him of not respecting the females, which brought him to tears. Aimee told HollywoodLife, “I love Gus to death, I don’t really regret [the fight]. I think that Gus gets his feelings too easily hurt. I think he needs to toughen up a little bit. I love Gus to death I just, I think he needs to toughen up a little bit.”

