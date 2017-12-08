Lil Peep’s Death Confirmed An Accidental Overdose By Medical Examiner

Almost one month after rapper, Lil Peep was found dead on his tour bus, we now know how he died. The rapper’s death was a result of the mixture of 2 drugs. See the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Lil Peep, whose real name is Gustav Ahr, died from an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax, according to autopsy and toxicology reports from the Pima County Medical Examiner. The reports conclude that the cause of death occured from the “combined toxic effects of fentanyl and alprazolam.” Alprazolam is a generic form of the anti-anxiety drug, Xanax. The medical examiner ruled the 21-year-old’s death as an accidental overdose. Mixing the two drugs, which led to Peep’s death are known to cause respiratory distress and coma. See the reports — exclusively obtained by HollywoodLife.com — in the above gallery.

As previously reported, Peep was found dead on his tour bus [Nov. 15] just hours before he was set to play a show in Tucson, Arizona. The bus was reportedly park outside the show venue, The Rock, where his body was allegedly surrounded by drug paraphernalia, Xanax, and other drugs. The news of his death came on Nov. 16, when a U.K. rep of his confirmed he had died.

The rapper had been quite open about his battle with depression through his lyrics and in interviews. On the same day he died, Peep was active on social media, where he posted a photo that showed two square objects on his tongue with the caption “fucc it.” Right after he died, Peep’s brother, Karl Åhr, 23, who goes by Oskar said that Peep “was not struggling” at the time of his death. “It was an accident, it really was an accident,” Oskar told PEOPLE. “He was super happy with where he was in life.”

Oskar gave more insight into the young rapper’s death. “We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking,” Oskar revealed. “He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.” Oskar added that he and Peep went through struggles in their adolescence with their father, who he described as a “selfish man.”

Despite Peep’s vulnerable and sad exterior — usually expressed through his music and on social media — Oskar admitted that his brother somewhat put on an act for his career. “It makes me laugh to think about the days we watched WWE together but [Peep] mentioned how being a hip-hop artist is like being a pro-wrestling character. You have to be an actor,” Oskar explained. “He gets paid to be sad. It’s what he made his name on. It’s what his image was in a sense… He gets paid to be sad. It’s what he made his name on. It’s what his image was in a sense.”

Lil Peep had just released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober [Part One] in August. The artist, who was known for his drug-related lyrics, both sung and rapped. He was romantically linked to Bella Thorne, 20, in Sept. 2017. And, Peep had some high profile friends in the music industry, including rapper, Post Malone, 22, DJ, Marshmello, 21, who both spoke out about his death, along with many more. Good Charlotte paid tribute to Lil Peep in concert on Dec. 2, with a cover of his song, “Awful Things”.

