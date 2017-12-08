‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Stars On The Fate Of FitzSimmons & Philinda In S5: Is Everyone Really Cursed?

Where does one even begin?! For fans of ‘Agents of SHIELD,’ season 5 has already been a flurry of emotions for anyone who ships FitzSimmons and Philinda –and we’re only on Episode 3. Is there any hope for the fan favorite couples? Let’s go to the source to find out.

Hey, if it wasn’t clear, SPOILERS AHEAD!! When our brave heroes finally escaped the terrors of the framework last season on Agents of Shield , all seemed to be getting back to semi-normal. Sure, Fitz and Simmons had a lot to work through after, you know, after they both turned into cold-blooded killers in the computer hellscape. And yes, Phil and Melinda May were far from being ready to settle into a country home by the sea after he made out with her robot alter-ego. But damn it, they could’ve at least have gone out for coffee or had one therapy session before everyone was ripped from that diner and hurdled into SPACE. Oh wait, sorry, NOT EVERYONE! Because now, Jemma and Lepold are 100 YEARS apart?! Because of another DAMN monolith! Does anyone else feel like this is UNACCEPTABLE?! (I clearly have had some pent up feelings about this since last week…)

Well, fear not FitzSimmons and Philinda shippers, because we spoke to the stars of Agents Of Shield to celebrate the show’s landmark 100th episode, and they’ve provided a bit of hope for all of us who love the true loves of the show. First, let’s talk FitzSimmons, who Elizabeth Henstridge swears, despite all indicators to the contrary, are not cursed. “Not at all! I think they are members of Shield is what they are,” Elizabeth shared with a laugh. Her partner in crime, Iain De Caestecker, shared the same sentiment. “They have faced some real tough shit, but they are not cursed because all that they have been through — they always find a way through it. And they do it together; they don’t work as well separately as they do together. They kind of complete each other. That sounds really cheesy doesn’t it?” Um, NOT TO ME! #FitzSimmons4Ever

Meanwhile, considering that Phil and Melinda are at least both in the same year, Ming-Na Wen gave a bit more hope for all the Philinda fans — though not much. “I think coming away from season four, we came out of the framework without having really resolved that trauma and those memories and the experiences and then all of the sudden we were thrown into this new dire situation,” she shared. “So for Coulson and May, everything has been put on the back burner for that reason. They are there to try to figure out how we can get the team back — and romance for them will definitely have to take a back seat. But what is so beautiful is that as long as they have each other and they have their friendship and their loyalty and their history. It make it so compelling for fans wanting them to hook up and get together and just get it on. It might be the end of the world, lets just do it!” Hell yes!

So, in short, now is not the time to give up on seeing a Philinda kiss for real and a FitzSimmons wedding. Now is the time that we sit tight, take a deep breathe, and enjoy all the space jokes from Mack while we wait. (At least we have him and Yo-Yo, right?!)

HollywoodLifers, are you loving season 5? Are you digging the deep space vibes?