Arizona Twins Dropped $15K To Look Like Idol Brad Pitt With Nose Jobs, Chin Implants & More

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? That seems to be the case for Arizona twins Matt and Mike Schlepp, who went under the knife to look like their favorite actor Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie’s superfan might have some competition!

You might remember Matt Schlepp and Mike Schlepp from MTV’s I Want A Famous Face. The Arizona twins, who were 21 at the time, shot to fame after appearing on the hit reality show while documenting their transformation to look more like A-list superstar Brad Pitt, 53. Now, they’ve found themselves back in the spotlight for their decision to spend $15,000 on surgical procedures years ago including nose jobs, cheek, jaw and chin implants to resemble the actor, according to The Sun. Matt and Mike were already blessed with amazing features before going under the knife, but they have no regrets about their choice to do so — especially since it boosted their confidence. See pics of Angelina’s superfan, right here.

The twins have been making headlines again after people learned about Sahar Tabar, 19, who reportedly had cosmetic surgery to look like her favorite idol, Angelina Jolie, 42. As long as it makes them happy! “It was more than worth it,” Matt revealed on the show. “I would do it ten times over. It has definitely helped me get more girls. I’ll walk and get that double-take from girls and hear the whispering that follows. I’ve had such a dramatic change that girlfriends I hadn’t seen in a while couldn’t stop staring, and said they wanted to cry! If that doesn’t make you feel good, then what would?”

Matt and Mike previously spent months going through painful procedures and were left unable to eat proper meals. Nonetheless, Mike was just as overjoyed by the results. “I never knew that I could be as happy as I am right now,” he said on the show. “I feel on top of the world by the few tweaks that I went through. Go through with the surgery now because you don’t want to go through life always feeling down with the way that you look.”

