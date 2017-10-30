Mia Khalifa & JuJu Smith-Schuster: Is He Ready to Give Into Her Flirty Advances & Date Her?

Out of the friend zone? Mia Khalifa caused a stir when she sent JuJu Smith-Schuster a flirty tweet, since he totally denied her advances. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if he’s having second thoughts!

He’s a hot commodity! JuJu Smith-Schuster, 20, has caught the attention of former adult film star Mia Khalifa, 24, but don’t get too excited yet. Even though the NFL star is flattered by her flirtatious message, he’s still got his eye on the prize — his football career. “The veterans on the Pittsburgh Steelers already had a huge level of respect for JuJu because he come’s out everyday in practice and on game day and performs and he’s making his mark on the league so early in his career,” a source close to the athlete tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The respect that they have for him now is astronomical because they all know how tempting Mia could be for anyone. He thinks it’s cool that she likes him enough to reach out, but his focus is on the field.” See more pics of Mia, here.

“She’s obviously very attractive and a known personality in the entertainment business, so with him not taking Mia’s advances and staying focused on the team and his career especially only being 20-year-old rookie is impressive to say the least,” our insider explained. “He’s got the entire team behind him and he knows that all the other nice things will come to him if he keeps his focus on what’s most important.” JuJu is staying on his grind and fans definitely can’t fault him for that. The hunky athlete had a shocking response to Mia after she tweeted him on Oct. 24, writing: “You’re my new favorite follow on Twitter.” The Pittsburgh Steelers stud didn’t wait long to shoot her down!

“Oh hell nah, I’m not falling for this lol. I’m young not stupid,” JuJu wrote, alongside happy tears emojis. Fans were having a field day in the comment section, applauding him for staying so strong while facing temptation. It wasn’t long ago that Mia sent her followers into a frenzy, by tweeting NBA star Steph Curry, 29, with a picture of her feet alongside the message, “Sup.” Mia’s comment was shortly after his wife joked about how much he loved her feet! It looks like Mia really doesn’t care what anyone thinks anyways.

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

