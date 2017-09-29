‘Inhumans’ Premiere: What Is This Marvel Show About & More Key Things To Know

‘Inhumans’ is the latest Marvel project heading to TV. The show premieres Sept. 29, and we have the complete rundown about this new Marvel series and what these brand-new characters are all about!

1. Inhumans features a new cast of Marvel characters. The main Inhumans are Black Bolt, Medusa, Karnak, Gorgon, and Crystal. In the Sept. 29 premiere, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, members of the Inhuman Royal Family are left stranded in Hawaii. They have to figure out a way to return home before their way of life is destroyed forever. Black Bolt is the ruler of the Inhumans, and his power lies in his voice. His voice, even just a whisper, can be extremely destructive. Medusa has the ability to control and move her hair, Karnak has the ability to see weakness all around him, Gorgon has bull’s legs and can create intense shockwaves equivalent to a powerful earthquake, and Crystal can control the elements.

2. The show has a Game of Thrones connection. Iwan Rheon, who played the evil Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones, is taking on the role of Maximus in the new Marvel series. Maximus is Black Bolt’s younger brother, but he doesn’t have Inhuman power. Maximus is no Ramsay Bolton, though. “He’s not an evil person,” Iwan told EW. “He doesn’t want to kill his family. He’s ruthless in the execution of his plan because he believes that is the only way to solve this issue.”

3. Inhumans is all about family. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with Serinda Swan, who plays Medusa, and executive producer Scott Buck before the premiere, and they revealed what sets this show apart from the other Marvel shows and movies. “I think the sense of family,” Serinda said. “I think that their superpowers can also board on the line of burdens. It’s a very human story in a inhuman world… We are trying to find that niche and it’s new and has new coating that has never been done before. We are trying to break another slice of that Marvel pie.” Scott added: “I think what they will respond to is that this is a really cool family. They all have super powers, but they are more than that. We try to approach everything from the perspective of our characters.”

4. Will there be a crossover with S.H.I.E.L.D? Inhumans joins another Marvel show on ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. While there’s nothing in the works right now, the Inhumans showrunner isn’t ruling it out. “Sure, some time in the future, there may be some sort of [crossover] — as it is right now, we stand completely alone and separate from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but who knows what the future might bring?” Scott told CBR.

5. Yes, Black Bolt has no dialogue. You might be thinking, how will this work? Well, Black Bolt may not talk — at all — but he does have his own language. Anson Mount, who plays Black Bolt, and the Inhumans team actually came up with a whole new sign language to use on the show. “I can’t… use ASL because he’s not from [Earth],” Anson told Nerdist. “I have a sign consultant; I’m developing a lexicon as I go [and] I’m borrowing some of the underlying rules of ASL and what makes it work efficiently.”

