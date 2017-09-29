‘RHOA’ star Claudia Jordan wants to find Mr. Right. In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’ clip. Claudia admits she hasn’t listened to her pals’ warnings about her exes, and that has come back to bite her.

Million Dollar Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger is taking on a Real Housewife on the Sept. 29 episode! Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Claudia Jordan, 44, is coming to Patti for help after a very nasty breakup. Patti doesn’t sugarcoat Claudia’s relationship history. “She dates cheaters, liars, phoney baloney users,” she says our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “My friends have tried to warn me about men, and I have listened to them,” Claudia admits. “I’ll be honest about that. If you tell me you do real estate, I’m believing you do real estate, not that you’re a drug dealer.” We feel you, Claudia.

Patti is aware that Claudia trusts way too easily. Claudia, who is also a model and an actress, needs a man of substance so she doesn’t get hurt again. Claudia married Datari Turner in 2009 and split one year later. When Claudia filed legal papers, she cited “fraud” as the reason for the divorce. She told TMZ that “he lied about everything … he misrepresented himself.” Hopefully Patti can help Claudia find The One!

In the episode, Claudia goes deep with Patti and exposes her traumatic experiences that lead her to attract all the wrong men. Patti goes to extreme measures to get Claudia to thoroughly vet guys to find the right guy for her and calls the man who Claudia needs to confront in order to move on and find true love. Patti also helps RHONY star Kelly Bensimon, 49, get over her reality TV reputation. Million Dollar Matchmaker airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

