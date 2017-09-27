Nicki Minaj Vs. Lil Kim, Cardi B Vs. Azealia Banks & More Female Rappers’ Most Infamous Feuds

It’s not just Azealia Banks and Cardi B. Female MCs have a long and storied history of starting huge beefs, and it seems like each feud is better than the last. Check out some of the worst battles between female rappers!

Let’s talk about Azealia Banks, 26. The “212” rapper isn’t afraid to start sh*t with her colleagues, and she’s currently going after Cardi B, 23! Cardi just hit the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, bouncing Taylor Swift, 27, from her three-week reign. It’s an amazing achievement! Apparently, Azealia really doesn’t give a damn. She went on a long Instagram rant about Cardi, who she previously called “the poor man’s Nicki Minaj,” claiming that Cardi used ghostwriters on “Bodak Yellow” and allegedly performs sexual favors on male rappers. Whoa!

Nobody’s sure what sparked Azealia’s wrath, but people usually don’t. It’s kind of random, right? Cardi didn’t miss a beat after Azealia’s rant, firing back by posting a video of her nemesis singing “Bodak Yellow” in the club. She’s got the reciepts! She captioned the video, “One of the reasons ‘Bodak Yellow’ went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!” Pretty sure Cardi won this round.

Speaking of Nicki, she’s gotten herself in a ton of battles with other female rappers, too. Remy Ma, 37, claimed that Nicki has been trying to ruin her career since she got out of prison, and Nicki was baffled by the claim. Remy released the diss tracks “ShETHER” and “Another One,” which became major hits. Nicki filed back with “No Frauds,” another amazing track. Not gonna lie; we love Nicki, but “ShETHER” might be better! Click through our gallery above to see the greatest (or worst, depending on how you see it) rap feuds between female MCs in history!

