Pregnant Julia Stiles Secretly Marries Preston J. Cook During ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Ceremony

Congrats are in order, as a pregnant Julia Stiles and her longtime love, Preston J. Cook, tied the knot over Labor Day weekend, her rep confirmed. ‘Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?’ the actress joked.

Julia Stiles, 36, is now a married woman! The actress’ rep confirmed the news to E! News, after Julia shared an Instagram photo of her holding her pregnant belly in a white dress and her boyfriend, Preston J. Cook, resting his hand on her baby bump with a ring on THAT finger. “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding? ✨” Julia also captioned the pic with a wink-face emoji. The photo speaks a thousand words, but just in case you’re still not sure, Julia’s rep told the news outlet that Julia and Preston “had an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.” Isn’t that so adorable?

Julia, who’s currently expecting her first child with Preston, announced her engagement to her camera assistant beau on Jan. 4, 2016. At the time, Julia posted a photo of her and Preston holding hands with a diamond ring on her finger. “Best Christmas Ever!” she captioned the photo. Preston had reportedly proposed to Julia on Christmas Eve at a private residence in Isla Grande in Colombia, according to PEOPLE. “That’s where we got engaged,” she told the outlet in 2016. “All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great.”

Julia’s pregnancy was first reported in June 2017, and just two months later, she shared an Instagram picture of her baby bump. “Alright, I couldn’t resist,” she said.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Julia’s rep for our own comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook got married before giving birth to their baby? Tell us how you feel about “shotgun” weddings below!