Mariah Carey Flaunts Cleavage In Skin-Tight Dress On Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Whoa! Mariah Carey was on fire in a skimpy leather dress while partying in West Hollwood with her younger beau Bryan Tanaka! Check out the incredible pics!



When it comes to the “Elusive Chanteuse,” she can pretty much get away with anything, fashion-wise! Of course, we’re talking about none other than Mariah Carey, 47, who made jaws drop when she stepped out in LA on Sept. 22 in one sizzling LBD! Naturally, helping her through the throng of onlookers was her sexy younger fella (and back-up dancer) Bryan Tanaka, 34! This racy little number looks to have been made for the Mimi! The sexy dress cuts diagonally, showcasing her ample assets above nude-colored material and chains! At first glance, she definitely looks like she went commando for her night out! Head her for more pics of the curvaceous singer!

Mariah dropped by the VH1 Hip Hop Honors on Sept. 17 where she treated fans and viewers to a rendition of our her absolute classic hit “Honey”! But this performance was made extra special because she was joined on stage by Jermaine Dupri, 45, and Da Brat, 43! And let’s just say they brought down the house! Mimi rocked a black jumpsuit with a seriously plunging neckline for the appearance! Frankly, she is, was, and always will be a show-stopper!

Last month, the beloved songstress came under fire when her PAPER magazine cover was released! Loads of fans accused the publication of Photoshopping her to look thinner when comparing the sexy stills with her recent performance pics. But the hitmaker didn’t appear fazed by the naysayers, happily sharing several of the pics of social media. Mariah is a veteran when it comes to shaking off the negativity!

HollywoodLifers, are digging Mariah’s new risque look? Don’t think she can pull it off? Tell us your thoughts below!