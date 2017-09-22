Cardi B, Amber Rose & More Celebs That Rose To Superstardom After Stripping

From the strobe lights to the spotlight! Some of the hottest A-list celebrities became household names after stripping, including Cardi B, Blac Chyna and more. Many kept it real about their jaw-dropping experiences and didn’t let it hinder them at all!

No shame in their game! Some of the biggest celebrities in the world had to get bizarre jobs while chasing their dreams, but it totally worked out in their favor at the end. Cardi B, 24, Blac Chyna, 29, and more opened up about stripping down and shaking it on stage to make an honest living. Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cardi has been topping the charts with her sizzling single “Bodak Yellow,” but she previously dished about working as an ex-stripper. She wasn’t exactly proud of it, but Cardi reportedly managed to escape the business at 23! “Thoughts of your parents pop up in your head and it’s like, ‘Yo, this is so disgusting.’ And I hid it for like two years from my family, from everybody, she told The Fader. “I told them I was babysitting for some real rich white people.” See pics of celebs that rose to superstardom after stripping, here.

Before she was a fan-favorite on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, it was revealed on her VH1 bio that Joseline Hernandez, 30, previously worked as a stripper. Now that she’s a household name, the stunner is doing whatever it takes to inspire young girls with her Puerto Rican Foundation. “I open doors for the youth to really believe in themselves, believe in things they really want to do in their life,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during our Aug. 2017 interview. “We’ve got to give these young girls hope. We’ve got to show them they can do whatever in life, whether it’s music, or acting. You don’t just have to go straight to the strip club and just take your clothes off.”

“I was a stripper since I was 15-years-old,” Amber told FOX411 in 2011. She’s since started a movement with her non-profit SlutWalk. Even the A-list hunks have kept it real about their wild pasts, including Chris Pratt, 38, who revealed he worked as an amatuer stripper before making it big. “I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid,” the actor revealed to BuzzFeed. Channing Tatum, 37, also put on a show for the ladies before becoming a superstar. “I don’t miss anything about stripping,” he told PEOPLE in 2017. “I stripped in Tampa for like 25 girls, at best. It wasn’t glamorous whatsoever, so there’s nothing that I miss about stripping.”

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with how far they’ve come? Tell us, below!