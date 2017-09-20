Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Why He Refuses To Get Into A ‘Mudslinging Contest’
Brad Pitt’s more than okay with Angelina Jolie speaking to the press about their issues, but that doesn’t mean he wants to do the same. He doesn’t want to get in a public battle with his ex-wife!
Though their divorce has been extremely publicized, given they’re huge celebrities, Brad Pitt, 52, isn’t about to speak out about it publicly. The War Machine star has heard what ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 41, has said about him in recent interviews, and understands why she said it. But that’s not the route he wants to take. He’s all about taking care of their six kids and not making things worse with Angelina! We’ve learned that this is why he’s staying so mum about the most complicated celebrity breakup of the past year:
“Brad loves being a father and his focus is the kids and making sure he is always there for them,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Every decision he makes is for the well-being of his children. He is being very careful about not talking publicly about any of his disagreements with Angelina. Brad is totally fine and has not taken offense or been upset about anything Angelina has said about him in her interviews. Brad has never talked about the kids or has brought them into his legal bout with Angelina.
