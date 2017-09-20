Ariel Winter’s Mother Begs Her To Reconcile On ‘Inside Edition’: Let’s ‘Fix’ Relationship

To say that Ariel Winter and her mom Crystal Workman don’t have a warm and fuzzy relationship would be an understatement. But Crystal wants to change that! Ariel’s mom begged her to reconcile on ‘Inside Edition’ on Sept. 19.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 19, has a famously horrible relationship with her mother, Crystal Workman. However, Crystal, who Ariel has accused of physical and emotional abuse, confessed to Inside Edition on Sept. 19 that she certainly doesn’t want things to stay that way! Ariel’s mom says she wants to make up with her daughter. “It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” Crystal said, addressing her daughter, during the interview. However, at the same time she had much to say about Ariel’s recent behavior, including her fashion decisions. According to Crystal, Ariel is trying to get her mother’s attention with her wardrobe decisions!

“I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” Crystal told Inside Edition when she spoke about the teenager’s choice of “provocative clothing.” “I feel this is a cry for help from my child.” Crystal’s comments come after Ariel went on a wild social media rant in which she bashed critics who hated on her revealing Emmys gown. “Screw always having to look appropriate,” she tweeted. Ariel has spoken out several times against body shamers and how her choice of clothing is hers alone to make! Click here to see Ariel and more of the best-dressed stars at the Emmys.

Crystal lost custody of the Modern Family star, who was recently admitted to UCLA, when she was just 14 years old. Ariel took her mother to court over her abuse allegations, which Crystal repeatedly denied, and her sister was granted legal guardianship over the young star. Since then Crystal has been suffering from some financial problems. Crystal recently had to sell the three bedroom LA home Ariel grew up in and move into a storage facility! “I lived in a storage space,” she told Inside Edition. “There was no heat, no air for over a year and a half. What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there.”

