‘Sara & Hero: 5 Things To Know About The Super Collie & His Owner Who Are ‘AGT’ Finalists

Sara and Hero won America’s hearts this season on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and now the trickster Collie and his trainer are taking on the ‘AGT’ finals! Find out all you need to know about the amazing duo!

Sara Carson, 22, and her 5-year-old pup Hero got off to a rocky start on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent. While their audition in the beginning of the season was fun and energetic, three of the four judges were not loving it. Surprisingly, it was judge Simon Cowell who climbed onto the stage, put his arm around a tearful Sara and begged his colleagues to send her through to the Judge Cuts. With the reluctant approval of Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, Sara and Hero made it to Judge Cuts, where everyone agreed they had improved immensely. It was smooth sailing straight to the finals for the performing duo and now, here we are! Here’s everything you should know about the incredible trainer and her amazing pup!

1. Hero started doing tricks when he was just four months old!

This is truly unbelievable! Hero, who is a Border Collie, was born in Ontario, Canada where Sara rescued him as a young puppy. When he was just four months old, he knew over 60 tricks and became the world’s youngest champion trick dog! Now, at the age of 5, Hero knows hundreds of tricks and travels the world performing them!

2. Sara is a successful business owner, training dogs and puppies around the world to perform just like Hero!

Sara is one of the world’s best dog trick instructors, certified through “Do More With Your Dog!” She teaches dog classes in agility, puppy foundation, obedience and tricks — some in person and some via social media workshops. In addition to Hero, Sara has two other adorable dogs who also perform!

3. ‘AGT’ wasn’t Sara and Hero’s TV debut!

Before America’s Got Talent, Sara and Hero had been featured on The Late Show With David Letterman, The Ellen Show and several Petco commercials! Plus, Hero has competed in a number of live dog shows, such as the Canadian Pet Expo, Purina National Dog Show, and the All About Pets Show.

4. Sara revealed she has been living out of her car for the last five years without the support of her family.

In the Judge Cuts round of AGT, Sara revealed her heartbreaking story about cutting ties with her family who didn’t support her dream of being a dog trainer. “Growing up I was pretty introverted, very shy and didn’t connect with people very well. I loved animals and started falling in love with dog training and I wanted to pursue it as a career,” she told the crowd. “Some of my family members didn’t agree with it and I haven’t talked with them in years. It hurt and that’s about the time I got Hero.” Living out of her car, Sara and Hero began to tour North America, performing and training other dogs.

5. Sara gave Hero his name for an adorable reason!

Sara revealed on AGT that she gave Hero his name because she “needed a hero.” “His name is Hero because I needed a hero at the time, to be there for me because nobody really was. I just want to show those family members that I can be successful at this.” They’re so close to winning that $1 million and receiving a 10-week headlining show in Vegas!

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting for Sara and Hero in the AGT finale? Make sure you follow along TONIGHT on the America’s Got Talent live blog starting at 8 PM ET!