Justin Bieber Teases New Song ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ — Watch Video

Hallelujah! Justin Bieber is back in the studio and it looks like he’s already recorded a killer new track. We’ve got a sample from the song ‘Emotional Rollercoaster,’ right here.

Christmas has come early because Justin Bieber, 23, is back in the studio letting his creative juices flow and is teasing us with a banger new track “Emotional Rollercoaster.” It’s super synth and EDM infused and seems to be expanding in the direction that he took on “Friends” with producer BloodPop, 27. The chill tune is little darker in tone with lots of backbeats as he sings “You don’t deserve this emotional rollercoaster,” and it’s definitely a killer new sound for the Biebs.

He teased 15 seconds worth of the song on his Instagram stories on Sept. 19, showing off a studio soundboard, panning up to show an empty recording room with a grand piano before swinging around and showing a sound man or possibly a producer in front of a computer screen bobbing his head to the beat of the song. It’s not clear if this is a new song for Justin, or if he’s doing what he did with “Friends” by being the featured singer on a producer’s track. See pics of Justin’s highs and lows of 2017.

Despite not releasing an album since 2015’s Purpose, Justin has been all over the radio all summer long in 2017 thanks to his status as a featured artist. He totally shined on DJ Khaled‘s smooth and sexy “I’m the One” and made history when he joined Luis Fonsi, 39, and Daddy Yankee, 40, on the megahit “Despacito,” tying the all time record of 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He dropped “Friends” with Bloodpop seemingly out of nowhere on Aug. 17 and now he’s back recording new music again! We’re totally stoked to hear how the song’s final product turns out.

Just saw this in @justinbieber's Instagram story!! Preview of a new song?! 🤔😀 Sounds soooo good and chill again!! 😌😄 #Music #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/rgGyiwLaVC — Lars Steijger (@LarsSteijger) September 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear all of Justin’s new song?