Jack & Jack Announces Huge US Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Jack & Jack just gave fans the best news ever: they’re heading out on the road! See all of the tour dates here.

Jack & Jack, AKA Jack Gilinsky, 20, and Jack Johnson, 21, are going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! The whole thing kicks off Oct. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and you can scroll to see the full list of dates.

Rising superstar Olivia O’Brien (who you know from Gnash‘s “i hate u, i love u”) and new LA-based boy band PRETTYMUCH will be opening on certain dates, which go through Dec. 10. You know we’ll be there!

The guys will be dropping a new single called “Beg” this Friday, Sep. 22, so check back for that! In the meantime, revisit our exclusive video interview with Jack & Jack above, and see more photos of their visit to HollywoodLife.com here.

Check out the full list of tour dates:

Oct 23 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room*

Oct 24 Orlando, FL Plaza Live*

Oct 25 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre *

Oct 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground*

Oct 29 Syracuse, NY Wescott Theatre*

Oct 30 Boston, MA House of Blues*

Oct 31 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall*

Nov 2 New York, NY Irving Plaza*

Nov 4 Freehold, NJ iPlay America*

Nov 6 Philadelphia, PA The TLA*

Nov 8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues*

Nov 9 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall*

Nov 10 Minneapolis, MN Music Hall*

Nov 11 Milwaukee, WI The Rave**

Nov 12 Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall**

Nov 14 Louisville, KY Mercury Hall**

Nov 16 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom**

Nov 17 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s**

Nov 18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Theatre **

Nov 20 Houston, TX House of Blues**

Nov 21 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre**

Nov 22 Dallas, TX House of Blues**

Nov 24 Omaha, NE Slowdown**

Nov 26 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre**

Nov 30 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre*

Dec 1 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl*

Dec 2 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory OC*

Dec 5 Seattle, WA Showbox*

Dec 6 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom*

Dec 7 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore*

Dec 10 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre*

*Olivia O’Brien opening

**PRETTYMUCH opening

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to catch Jack & Jack on tour? Tell us which city you’re going to see them in!