Jack & Jack Announces Huge US Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Jack & Jack just gave fans the best news ever: they’re heading out on the road! See all of the tour dates here.

Jack & Jack, AKA Jack Gilinsky, 20, and Jack Johnson, 21, are going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! The whole thing kicks off Oct. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and you can scroll to see the full list of dates.

Rising superstar Olivia O’Brien (who you know from Gnash‘s “i hate u, i love u”) and new LA-based boy band PRETTYMUCH will be opening on certain dates, which go through Dec. 10. You know we’ll be there!

The guys will be dropping a new single called “Beg” this Friday, Sep. 22, so check back for that! In the meantime, revisit our exclusive video interview with Jack & Jack above, and see more photos of their visit to HollywoodLife.com here.

Check out the full list of tour dates:

Oct 23            Fort Lauderdale, FL               Culture Room*
Oct 24            Orlando, FL                            Plaza Live*
Oct 25            Atlanta, GA                            Buckhead Theatre *
Oct 27            Charlotte, NC                         The Underground*
Oct 29            Syracuse, NY                         Wescott Theatre*
Oct 30            Boston, MA                            House of Blues*
Oct 31            Portland, ME                          Port City Music Hall*
Nov 2             New York, NY                         Irving Plaza*
Nov 4             Freehold, NJ                           iPlay America*
Nov 6             Philadelphia, PA                     The TLA*
Nov 8             Cleveland, OH                        House of Blues*
Nov 9             Chicago, IL                             Concord Music Hall*
Nov 10           Minneapolis, MN                   Music Hall*
Nov 11           Milwaukee, WI                      The Rave**
Nov 12           Detroit, MI                             St Andrews Hall**
Nov 14           Louisville, KY                          Mercury Hall**
Nov 16           Nashville, TN                         Cannery Ballroom**
Nov 17           Cincinnati, OH                        Bogart’s**
Nov 18           Indianapolis, IN                      Deluxe at Old National Theatre **
Nov 20           Houston, TX                            House of Blues**
Nov 21           San Antonio, TX                     Aztec Theatre**
Nov 22           Dallas, TX                              House of Blues**
Nov 24           Omaha, NE                            Slowdown**
Nov 26           Denver, CO                            Ogden Theatre**
Nov 30           Tempe, AZ                             Marquee Theatre*
Dec 1             Las Vegas, NV                       Brooklyn Bowl*
Dec 2             Santa Ana, CA                       The Observatory OC*
Dec 5             Seattle, WA                           Showbox*
Dec 6             Portland, OR                          Wonder Ballroom*
Dec 7             San Francisco, CA                 The Fillmore*
Dec 10           Los Angeles, CA                    The Fonda Theatre*
*Olivia O’Brien opening
**PRETTYMUCH opening

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to catch Jack & Jack on tour? Tell us which city you’re going to see them in!