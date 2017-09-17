Kevin Hart: Woman He Was Caught With Posts Cryptic Message About ‘The Truth’ Before Apology Video

Not long before Kevin Hart issued an apology to his family on Sept. 16, Monique Gonzalez, the woman he was videotaped with in July, decided to post a telling message! Here’s what she wrote!

Before Kevin Hart‘s, 38, surprised fans with an apology video in which he appears to be asking forgiveness from his family for some possible infidelity, someone else of note posted a comment ambiguously teasing something big was on the way! Who could we mean? Monique “Momo” Gonzalez, AKA the woman Kevin was videotaped with in Miami in July! Here’s what she wrote: “The truth always comes to light.” OMG! Check out more pics of Monique right here!

Based solely upon this post, it certainly appears that either Monique is somehow involved in this scandal or privy to more information than we are! It also looks like she’s got a real bone to pick with Kevin! On July 18, they were spotted happily chatting in a Lexus after the comedian was spotted with Monique at LIV nightclub earlier in the night, according to Radar. It has to be noted that the pair don’t kiss or do anything inappropriate in the clip, begging the question: What is Kevin apologizing for?!

As we previously reported, Monique isn’t just gorgeous, she’s also a singer who’s recorded with big names like Pitbull, 36! So don’t be surprised if you hear from her again! “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” Kevin captioned a meme of himself on July 19 in response to the scandalous video, adding, “Live laugh love. SMDH.” It’s not clear if this new scandal has anything to do with that night in Miami, but the A-lister’s choice of response has certainly changed.

