Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.’s Reported GF Cries For Him After His Shocking Death — Pics Together

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.’s reported girlfriend, Ciara Medlin, took to Instagram soon after his untimely passing to share a sweet tribute to her dearly departed love. See the pics of the former couple here.

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.‘s recent death is affecting people who didn’t even know him. But the true pain still lies with his loved ones, like his ex girlfriend nursing assistant and model Ciara Medlin, 19. Ciara, a resident of Brighton, Colorado, had been dating Eric Jr. until right before his death, but were still best friends after they split, according to an interview she gave to DailyMail.com. “My favorite memories are of our car rides, endless laughs and constant fun,” she told the outlet. “We would sing songs, have dance battles and make late night runs to Fatshack.”

Ciara has shared some of her most beautiful memories with Eric on social media as a tribute to her late love after his passing last week. She posted a gallery of pics to Instagram on Sept. 9 that showed the fun times she and the University of Colorado at Boulder student had with their friends at school. “rest easy to one of the first, closest, and best friends i ever had in boulder,” the nursing assistant captioned the gallery. “my heart aches and you didn’t deserve this. thank you for the memories, stay boolin, Bolling. rest in peace. we will miss you angel.”

A friend of the son of disgraced Fox News anchor Eric Bolling told DailyMail.com that the economics student allegedly used drugs and partied the night before he was found dead in his bed on Sept. 8. According to Wayne Carter, 21, Eric Jr. didn’t intentionally kill himself, but was seen doing cocaine, weed and Xanax. Wayne also said Eric Jr. had allegedly been partying more than usual this summer and was Snapchatting his fun the night before his death. The exact cause of Eric’s death has yet to be determined, though an autopsy was recently completed. “He was such an amazing person inside and out – I have never met anyone like him,” Ciara told DailyMail.com. “I love Eric and he was one of the best people I ever met.’

