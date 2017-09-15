Rob & Blac Settle Custody Battle Over Dream: Why He Agreed To $20K In Child Support

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly ironed out the details of their custody deal. Blac has Rob paying her $20K in child support, but there’s a catch. Here’s a breakdown of their deal.

The custody war over Dream Kardashian is over. After months of nonstop fighting, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, have agreed to joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter, TMZ reports. Rob will get a little more than 50% custody of Dream. Rob initially wanted to pay Blac only $10,000 a month for child support, while she wanted $50,000 or more a month. The negotiating took some time, but Rob has reportedly agreed to pay $20,000 a month in child support in exchange for Blac dropping the domestic violence allegations against Rob. Blac currently has a restraining order against Rob after claiming he allegedly abused her and threatened to kill himself.

Rob has also said he’ll pay Blac’s legal fees. Most of the $20,000 that Rob is paying per month in child support will go to nannies for Dream. Rob is reportedly concerned about Dream after Blac allegedly left her at home last weekend and went to go party. Rob wants to make sure his daughter has everything she could possibly need, including multiple nannies.

There was a report that the Dept. of Child and Family Services opened a case to investigate Dream’s well-being, but Blac is adamantly denying that the investigation exists. “Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully coparent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob,” Blac’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, 55, said in a statement. “We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files. The hearing on our restraining order remains on calendar for September 18. We look forward to proving our case at that time.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Blac are done fighting? Let us know!