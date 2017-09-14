Andrea Bocelli Airlifted To Hospital After Hitting Head Falling Off Horse — Is He OK?

Oh no! Opera legend Andrea Bocelli was airlifted to a hospital in Italy on Sept. 14 after he fell off of a horse and hit his head! Will the iconic musician be alright? We have the answer, here.

Poor Andrea Bocelli! The blind 58-year-old opera singer was horseback riding in Italy on Sept. 14 when he was bucked off and hit his head, according to a report from TMZ. The icon was taken by helicopter to a hospital to get treated for his injuries. Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be life-threatening. A rep told TMZ that he’s already back home and healing quite well. Click here for pics of Andrea.

Clearly Andrea was in good spirits, and didn’t want his fans to worry about him after the accident. “”I feel great. It was just a trivial fall from a horse,” he tweeted, nonchalantly. Can nothing slow this guy down?! Despite his age and disability, Andrea is somewhat of a thrill-seeker. He’s been spotted riding bikes, windsurfing, skiing and doing more fun outside stuff. We highly doubt this fall will slow him down at all!

Andrea has been a big fan of horseback riding for a long time. “It’s my culture. I love the challenge,” he told DailyMail. “I made my parents suffer a lot when I was younger. Every day I take risks with my life. With the bicycle, with the horses, in the sea, everywhere. I probably have an angel. A very careful guardian angel,” he joked. We love his zeal for life! Never chance, Andrea, and recover quickly!

Carissimi, desidero tranquillizzarvi e dirvi che sto benissimo: si è trattato solo di una banale caduta da cavallo.

Vi abbraccio.

– Andrea — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) September 14, 2017

