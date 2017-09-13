Milo Ventimiglia & 20 More First-Time Emmy Nominees To Know About Before The Show

Can you believe Milo Ventimiglia had never been nominated for an Emmy until 2017? He’s not the only star up for his first Emmy this year. Before the Sept. 17 ceremony, get up to speed on the first-time Emmy nominees!

*Milo Ventimiglia, 40, has had a number of memorable roles over the years. He first stole our hearts as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and then as Peter Petrelli on Heroes. But his role as the beloved Jack Pearson on This Is Us has shown his incredible range as a performer. After being snubbed at the 2017 Golden Globes, Milo finally got recognized by the Emmys for his role. His nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series marks Milo’s first big nomination at a major awards show.

*Millie Bobby Brown, 13, is the youngest actress nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The 13-year-old is up for her role as the fan favorite Eleven on Stranger Things. She’s the only one of the Stranger Things kids to score a nod. The starlet recently won for Best Actor in a Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and her acceptance speech was just the best. If she wins at the 2017 Emmys, you know she’ll steal the show.

*Chrissy Metz, 36, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Chrissy captured our hearts as the lovable and complex Kate Pearson on This Is Us. She joins co-star Milo as a fellow first-time Emmy nominee.

*Riz Ahmed, 34, has taken over Hollywood. His terrific turn as Naz in the HBO miniseries The Night Of made Riz one of the most sought-after actors in the business. His fantastic performance earned him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

*Alexander Skarsgard, 41, first grabbed our attention when he was Eric on True Blood, but he saved his best performance for Big Little Lies. His dark and unhinged performance as the abusive Perry in the hit limited series earned him critical acclaim and his first Emmy nomination.

*Claire Foy, 33, is continuing her awards season reign. After winning the Golden Globe earlier this year for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Claire is heading to the Emmys as a first-time Emmy nominee. The British beauty is up against Elisabeth Moss, 35, from The Handmaid’s Tale in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, so you know it’s going to be a close one!

*Donald Glover, 33, heading into the 2017 Emmys as a first-time nominee. He’s nominated for 4 separate awards for Atlanta, one of the most critically-acclaimed shows of the past year. Donald is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood — he’s working on the live-action The Lion King and the Han Solo movie — and he may just sweep the Emmys like a true boss.

Take a look at the rest of the first-time nominees by checking out our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to win big at the Emmys?