Another day, another PDA-filled moment between lovebirds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! This time they were spotted warmly embracing each other after a romantic lunch date in La La Land.

Table for two please! Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 30, got in a brief but adorable PDA session after they dined and dished together in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 23. The married couple dressed casually for the midday outing with Sophie looking super comfy in a grey sweatshirt and black leggings. She did, however, earn some major style points with her chic purse while out and about with her rockstar beau. Meanwhile Joe, who is nominated at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 with his brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 32, (AKA The Jonas Brothers), got a bit more colorful by sporting a blue and black buttoned down over a white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes. They gave each other a big hug after the lunch date was over before going their separate ways.

It has been an exciting week already for Sophie and Joe as they arrived in style at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, where the gorgeous blonde was nominated for her work on Game of Thrones. She sizzled in a strapless pink dress that included a nifty pink belt which cinched everything together perfectly. Joe cut a handsome figure at the big ceremony in a classic tux as he made his way through the red carpet madness next to his stunning wife.

They had another romantic outing on Tuesday, January 21, after dining with a friend at Sherman Oaks’ cozy Sweet Butter Kitchen where the couple was spotted giving each other a big kiss outside the celeb hotspot.

Joe will be much more dressed up at The Grammy Awards this Sunday alongside his handsome brothers and will hopefully have his ladylove there to cheer them on. It will be a busy evening for them as the guys are not only nominated but are performing during the live show!