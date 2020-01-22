See Pic
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share A Sweet Kiss After A Romantic Lunch Date In LA

Following a cozy lunch on Jan. 21, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner couldn’t leave one another’s sides without first getting in a kiss. Their coordinating outfits made the moment even sweeter.

Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 23, looked like they could barely pull apart from another in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. After dining with a friend at Sherman Oaks’ cozy Sweet Butter Kitchen, the newlyweds said their farewells, via a peck on the lips! Joe had his arm wrapped around the Game of Thrones star’s waist during the smooch, making the moment even sweeter than the name of the restaurant they ate at.

Beyond the PDA, Joe and Sophie managed to crank up the adorableness of this outing by wearing matching colors. Joe wore a denim jean jacket over an all-black outfit that consisted of a plain T-shirt, faded jeans and classic Converse sneakers. Sophie complemented her husband in Shadow Hills’ black sweats set covered in the brand’s logo spelled out in electric blue graphics, and a chunky pair of black Naked Wolfe sneakers.

Sophie and Joe were dressed in much different attire for the SAG Awards on Jan. 19! Sophie dazzled in a hot pink, bustier-style gown from Louis Vuitton, paired with a belt and sandals from the same luxury brand. Joe was supporting his lady that night, since Sophie and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast was nominated for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” for the fifth time in a row (however, The Crown‘s cast took home that honor that night).

Joe and Sophie have shown one another nothing but love since tying the knot twice in 2019, once in Las Vegas last May, and again in France last June. They matched (once again) in black puffer jackets while holding hands and strolling down a sidewalk in Brooklyn in Nov. 2019. A month before that, Sophie was hilariously caught sneaking a peek at Joe’s cellphone by a paparazzi (see, they’re a relatable couple, too). We continue to live for these candid moments between Joe and Sophie that are caught on camera!