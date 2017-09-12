Angelina Jolie Reveals Sweet Way Her 6 Kids Help Each Other As She Adjusts To Life As A Single Mom

Angelina Jolie may be a single mom after splitting from Brad Pitt, but she luckily doesn’t have to do it alone. In a new interview, the star revealed her kids actually keep her sane — as they’re quite ‘efficient’ at home.

Now that Angelina Jolie‘s, 42, kids are getting older, she’s had some strain taken off of her — especially since becoming a single mom. Hitting the red carpet on Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival — with her six children by her side — the actress revealed that her kids have learned to “help each other,” which makes her life a whole lot easier! The proud mom shares six youngsters with Brad Pitt, 53: Maddox, 16; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Now that they’re not so little anymore, Angie shared that they’re pretty independent, which comes in handy when they pack for trips like the one they’re currently on!

“Packing for me is like a military exercise,” Angie told Entertainment Tonight Canada while walking the red carpet for her new film First They Killed My Father. “They’re getting older now, so the older ones help the younger ones, and actually they’re quite efficient.” Not only that, but the actress-turned-director has also gotten to enjoy spending time with her two oldest kids on set, and the star admitted it was a “joy” to have Maddox and Pax on board. “It was a joy. I want them to have a strong work ethic. When I looked over and I saw [Maddox] and Pax working with the other crew […] it was just wonderful,” Angelina gushed. Click here to see sweet pics of the Jolie-Pitt family.

We love how the kids have truly gathered together to support their mom during this difficult past year! First They Killed My Father was shot in Cambodia, which is where Maddox was adopted from in 2002. “I think [that] helped him to grow and evolve in a way that I couldn’t do myself. His country had to teach him,” Angelina added. The star, who co-wrote and co-produced the film, was lucky enough to have all six of her children join her on the red carpet, turning her special night into a family affair. And Angie truly glowed in a slinky black dress and sky-high stilettos. The star couldn’t have looked happier posing alongside her children — SO sweet!

