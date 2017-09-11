‘Happy Namjoon Day:’ BTS Leader Turns 23 & Fans Are Beyond Shook

Happy Birthday, Rap Monster! Kim Namjoon turned 23 years old today, Sept. 11, and the BTS fandom is losing its collective mind! See the cutest tweets in honor of Namjoon Day right here!

Happy Namjoon Day, people of earth! What’s Namjoon Day you ask? Why it’s only the greatest day of the year! Well, to BTS fans it is! Kim Nam-joon aka Rap Monster, is the main rapper and songwriter of the South Korean boy group BTS, which means the entire K Pop fandom freaked out today, Sept. 11, when he turned 23! Many Namjoon followers took to Twitter to express their love for the BTS leader in adorable tweets. Check out the best ones below! Click here to see pics of Rap Monster and the rest of BTS.

Fans were totally prepared to gush over the group’s leader, just like they did for his band mate Jungkook on his recent B-day. Seriously, this fandom is not here to mess around. Some users tweeted out cute GIFs of the singer taken during interviews or performances. Others shared their own amazing fan art! However, some fans just couldn’t even find the words to express how they felt! “「 happy birthday to the best leader, kim namjoon! 」→ 140 words aren’t enough to describe how grateful we are to have you. ✨💛,” one user tweeted.

If you too like to obsess over Rap Monster and the rest of BTS than we’re sure by now you already know about their upcoming line of cosmetics! The K-pop partnered with VT Cosmetics, a popular Korean beauty line, to mix up their own makeup and skincare collection. Of course there is one thing that can outshine both Namjoon Day and the news of the beauty line. The group will be releasing their new album Love Yourself: ‘Her’ on Sept. 18. We can’t wait!

— a thread to my beautiful boy: kim namjoon ☆ #happynamjoonday pic.twitter.com/e2Z1cG86EM — madu NAMJOON DAY ♡ (@jeonwishs) September 11, 2017

CAN HE GET ANY CUTER THAN THIS#HappyNamjoonDay ✨ pic.twitter.com/2mAhWlYMmY — HAPPY NAMJOON DAY ⭐️ (@namjoonsunrise) September 11, 2017

#HappyNamjoonDay Namjoon : "Y'all know my name is Rap Monster not Dance Monster"

Also Namjoon :pic.twitter.com/GCQrBvaqJj — HerJams| Namjoon Day (@HerJamsN) September 11, 2017

「 happy birthday to the best leader, kim namjoon! 」

→ 140 words aren't enough to describe how grateful we are to have you. ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/SSY2ev5MgY — happy joon day! 🌤 (@H0SEOKING) September 11, 2017

what's breathing when kim namjoon exist pic.twitter.com/xUtmDNTBlZ — NAMJOON DAY✨ (@namjunevisual) September 11, 2017

Who does not wish to be a student of Kim Namjoon? Just imagine him as your English teacher

#HappyNamjoonDay pic.twitter.com/YQvwAq39ub — m; Namjoon Day (@taebaeftkookie) September 11, 2017

140 characters will never be enough to describe how much we love and appreciate namjoon💓💕💔💖💗💝💝💞💓💖💗#HappyNamjoonDay pic.twitter.com/wVgvxNsZB2 — NAMJOON DAY✨ (@namjunevisual) September 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, leave your birthday wishes for Rap Monster below!