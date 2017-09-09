Sharleen Joynt Gets Married Surrounded By ‘Bachelor’ Family: See Her Stunning Wedding Gown

Another ‘Bachelor’ alum is off the market! Sharleen Joynt, 32, married Andy Levine in a gorgeous New York wedding on Sept. 8, with Nick Viall, Chris Soules and more there for support! See the wedding photos here.

Talk about a gorgeous bride! Sharleen Joynt looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day in New York, wearing a long, backless gown by Australian designer Martina Liana — and the story behind the dress is a great one. “I literally was Googling backless wedding dresses and found her. It was so hard for me to find something backless that wasn’t slinky,” she told Us magazine, adding that she was looking for something both dramatic and simple — and this silhouette was perfect for that.

“The only place that carried it was in Pennsylvania, so I took the Greyhound and then tried it on there! I’m not kidding,” she said. “I made the day trip by myself, but then it wasn’t going to be ready in time, so I found it on preownedweddingdresses.com and it was never worn with tags. I bought it from some other girl!” See all the photos from the day here!

Well it fit so perfectly. On her wedding day, she and long-time boyfriend Andy Levine danced to Frankie Valli’s “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” with their 100 guests watching. Among those guests included some of Bachelor Nation: Andi Dorfman, Kelly Travis, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Becca Tilley and Caila Quinn. “I didn’t want it to be a Bachelor wedding, just the friends I actually hang out with,” she told Us. No word on whether the many exes there communicated with each other! Recently single Nick Viall did have a brunette woman by his side, and Chris Soules appeared to be all smiles following his recent fatal accident.

Sharleen starred on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor, but left early after they weren’t connecting. Congrats to the happy couple! HollywoodLifers, do you love Sharleen’s dress?