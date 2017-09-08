Father Of ‘AGT’ Finalist Evie Clair Dies After Tragic Cancer Battle: ‘I’ll Forever Miss My Sweet Dad’

Our hearts are breaking for ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Evie Clair on Sept. 8. The sweet 13-year-old’s father died after a brave battle with cancer, just days after she got the Dunkin save on the show to become a finalist.

This is so devastating. Evie Clair, the 13-year-old music sensation on this season of America’s Got Talent lost her father on Sept. 7. Her dad, Amos Abplanalp, has been battling cancer since before she got on the show, and has been her biggest supporter through her whole journey. She honored him on Twitter on Sept. 7, writing “I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!” Poor thing!

In a photo montage uploaded to her Instagram, Evie gushed about the amazing man, saying “‘say a prayer, a prayer on forever. Time is only now, Soon we’ll be together.’ I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I’ve always done it for you and I’ll do it for you forever.❤️” We’re positive that Amos was more than proud of his little girl. When she got through at her audition, he joined her on stage to give her a big hug and couldn’t stop crying! Since then, she’s dedicated her song every week to her dad. In her last performance on Sept. 5, she sang “Yours” by Ella Henderson for him, and even Simon Cowell was beside himself with emotion. The amazing song earned her the Dunkin save at the next elimination.

Amos was a beloved father to not just Evie, but also her four younger siblings. We hope that she is able to pull through this heartache and compete, because this special little girls deserves a win more than anything. Our hearts go out to her family in this devastating time.

HollywoodLifers, send your love to Evie and her family.