Mia Khalifa Puts Cubs’ Star On Blast For Sliding Into Her DMs — Just Like She Once Did To Drake

Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras just got shaded by Mia Khalifa on Twitter! The porn star shared embarrassing DMs she received from Wilson, and it’s quite reminiscent of when she put Drake on blast the same way in 2015…

Mia Khalifa does NOT have time for random guys sliding into her DMs. Wilson Contreras tried to strike up a conversation with the porn star back on August 4, and even though she didn’t respond, he continually sent her messages to the point where she got FED up and shared the exchange on Twitter. “Hi how are you?” Wilson wrote. “I’m sure you get this a lot but I’m big fan of you. It will be great if you say hi.” After that string of messages, Mia responded, “Bye,” but Wilson clearly did not get the hint, sending her more notes on Aug. 11, Aug. 14 and then again on Sept. 5.

At that point, Mia decided it was time to put Wilson on blast, tweeting out the conversation with the caption, “Cubbies, your man’s is wandering around in left field. Can you come get him?” AWKWARD! Wilson’s agency, Octagon Baseball, told Deadspin that the catcher’s account was “hacked” when the messages were sent, but people are still totally trolling him on social media for the exchange. The 25-year-old isn’t alone, though — Mia also previously called out Drake, 30, for doing the very same thing.

During a 2015 interview, Mia revealed that a celebrity whose name rhymes with “rake” hit her up on Instagram. “His intentions were obviously clear,” she giggled. “It was so cringeworthy. The whole thing was cringeworthy.” Six months later, she slammed NFL star Duke Williams, as well. She shared screenshots of his messages on Twitter and captioned the tweet, “Warning: Trespassers in my DMs will be shot and hung out to dry in public.” YIKES. Maybe guys should stop sliding into Mia’s DMs, huh?

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017

