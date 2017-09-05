Tony Cheats On His Girlfriend With Camila In Explosive ‘Challenge XXX’ Sneak Peek

Remember when Camila and Tony were thrown out of ‘The Challenge’ for nearly killing each other? Well, now they’re hooking up… and he has two kids at home.

Tony, Tony, Tony. Once again, The Real World: Skeletons alum is in hot water on The Challenge. In a new sneak peek of Dirty 30, he proves why he belongs there — by making out with Camila Nakagawa in the back of the bus on their way back from a night out. As a catch up, Camila and Tony Raines were actually partners on The Challenge: Rivals III and they were kicked off the show after a very intense, drunken fight. There was an egg-smashing incident, and he actually got in her face. It seems that now they’ve sewn up the old wounds, and it wouldn’t be a big deal… had Tony been single.

You may remember Tony’s season of Skeletons: he fell for roommate Madison Walls-Channing, but his “skeleton” was his high school girlfriend Alyssa Giacone. Following his season, he began dating Madison, but on his first challenge in 2015, he cheated on her, they broke up, and she found out she was pregnant with his baby. They began co-parenting Harper. Then he got back together with Alyssa, and they had a daughter together, who is now nine months old. He was still with Alyssa when this season began shooting — but not anymore. After seeing a sneak peek of the kiss, they allegedly broke up.

“I may not wake up with a man but I wake up with coffee doesn’t lie about a cell phone or kissing other women on TV,” Alyssa wrote on her now-deleted Twitter at the time the trailer aired two months ago. “I’m not bashing him! He did it to himself! It’s going to be on tv and he will have to explain that to his children! All it takes is one moment to ruin your entire life!”

Tony has now gotten used to the hate on social media, he told HollywoodLife.com when we spoke with him exclusive at the beginning of the season. “I get my share of hate on social media and I’ve learned to kind of ignore it. You get flooded with it, you get to the point where you’re just over it,” he told us.

“A lot of it doesn’t have to do with the competition part of the time, it’s about my actual life,” he added, admitting that in a way, was his fault since his personal life is on TV. “I’ve given my life to these shows. I haven’t hidden anything. I feel like I would be lying to myself if I tried to hide things. This is my life, there’s a lot of drama. I put myself in situations that aren’t ideal, that aren’t typical by societies guidelines. I just deal with it the best way I can. It’s hard being in the spotlight. I try to become a better person from it all, and learn from it.”

The Challenge: XXX airs on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on MTV.