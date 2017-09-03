‘SVU’ Star Stephanie March Can’t Stop Smiling In First Pic From Wedding To Dan Benton

OMG! The first photo from Stephanie March’s wedding to Dan Benton is here! The ceremony took place just two years after she parted ways with famed chef Bobby Flay. Click here to see the pic!

Wedding bells are ringing! Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March, 43, tied the knot on Sept. 1 with wealthy businessman Dan Benton, 58, and we’ve got the first photo from their special day! Posing on a hillside, Stephanie looks as happy and beautiful as ever beside her brand-new hubby! Shrugging off the typical flowing white gown and veil, the stunning bombshell opted for a green floral frock to walk down the aisle! As for Dan, he also keep it fairly casual in black slacks and blue blazer for the ceremony! In the awww-worthy pic, the newlyweds share champagne while grinning up a storm and we can’t get enough of it! Head here for more pics of the beautiful actress!

The ceremony took place in Katonah, New York at their home in the country! And just like their unconventional attire, they decided to get hitched! Stephanie even walked down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, according to People! Too cute! The nuptials came just over two years after she parted ways with famed chef Bobby Flay, 52, who reportedly cheated on Stephanie with yet another blonde stunner — January Jones, 39!

The wedding was a small affair attended only by close family and friends. But, according to those present, the actress appeared over the moon! “I’ve never seen Stephanie as happy or as beautiful as she was today,” said her friend Rebecca Perkins. “She and Dan were surrounded by a close-knit group of people who love, support and adore them. Stephanie’s family friend designed the magnificent floral arrangements, I did her makeup, and her best friend played her grandmother’s piano as Stephanie walked down the aisle … It was an absolutely picture-perfect ceremony.” Wow! This might just be cutest lil wedding of 2017!

