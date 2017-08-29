Nicki Minaj Vs. Cardi B: Which Gorgeous Star Rocked Pink Latex Better? — Sexy Pics

It’s a latex-off! We’re obsessed with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s similar pink latex looks, and now we’re wondering: which one of these rap divas wore it best? Let’s vote!

It’s not Pink Friday, but we’re still seeing double. Two of raps hottest stars, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, have been spotted wearing eerily similar fashion choices recently. For Nicki it was the skin-tight pink latex jumpsuit she rocked at the 2017 Video Music Awards, while for Cardi it was a pink latex 2-piece in August 2016. Even though these were two very different looks worn almost exactly a year apart, the similarities between Nicki and Cardi’s outfits are just too real. It’s exciting to think that this color pink is definitely making a fashion comeback, but should we all be prepared to rock latex soon, too?

Nicki’s look at the 2017 VMAs was extremely sexy, even despite her unintentional camel toe on the red carpet. She rocked the one-piece latex jumpsuit on the red carpet, and it featured an extremely low-cut cleavage line that left very little to the imagination. Cardi’s 2-piece was similar in color and tightness, but was actually a crop top and pants. The outfit also featured half-sleeves that ran from Cardi’s wrists to her elbows, and a matching choker. Both rap queens rocked their hair straight for their looks, too, which only added to the similarities! Check out full length pictures of their looks below, followed by a vote box.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did you pick Nicki or Cardi? Comment below, let us know why you chose who you did!