Scott & Laci Peterson: A Look Back At The Murder Case That Rocked The World

Leading up to tonight’s highly anticipated A&E documentary, ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson,’ we’re taking a look back at the 2002 murder case that captured the world’s attention.

Scott and Laci Peterson, seemed to have it all — he was a handsome salesman, she was stunning teacher, and they were on the brink of becoming first-time parents to a little boy who they planned to name, Connor. However, in 2002, tragedy struck when Laci, who was eight months pregnant, went missing on Christmas Eve. After four months wondering, waiting and searching, her body and her unborn baby’s bodies were found on the shores of San Francisco Bay. Almost immediately, Scott was believed to be the murderer. Why? — He was having an affair with a 27-year-old woman named Amber Frey. Before we go further into the 15-year chilling case, you can see more photos of Scott and Lacy in our above gallery.

Frey, a single mother at the time, came forward to confess that she had an affair with Scott around the time Laci had disappeared. She said that Scott told her that he was unmarried. However, when she saw him on television Dec. 30, amidst the tragic news, she contacted police. Scott later admitted in an in-depth sit-down with Diane Sawyer, 71, that his actions were “inappropriate.” He also claimed that he had informed Laci of his affair and that they had decided to move past it. And, he continued to deny having any part in her disappearance and eventual death.

The trial involving Laci’s death began in 2002. On March 5, 2003, police had confirmed that they were treating the case as a homicide investigation. Then, in 2004, Scott was convicted of first and second degree murder for the deaths of Laci and their unborn child, Connor. In 2005, a judge sentenced Scott to death by lethal injection. For over a decade now, Scott has resided in California’s San Quentin State Prison, and he hasn’t spoken out on the case, until now.

And, that’s where tonight’s A&E documentary comes in. The Murder of Laci Peterson, will feature Scott breaking his silence on his murder conviction in a never-before-heard phone call. And, what he says, as well as the new details presented in the documentary, may turn the case in a whole different direction; especially since Scott’s legal team filed an appeal in 2012, which the court must respond to by the end of 2017. Get the details on that June 2017 call, right here. And, don’t forget to check out the photos in our above gallery.

The Murder of Laci Peterson premieres on the A&E network on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 PM ET.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning into tonight’s documentary?