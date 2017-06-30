Becky G & Austin Mahone: Exes Reunite & Perform Together For 1st Time Since Split

Austin Mahone and Becky G may not be an item anymore, but they still know how to make sweet music together! On June 29, the songstress joined her former BF on stage for a touching duet!

If you have pulse, you were likely heartbroken when Austin Mahone, 21, and Becky G, 20, called it quits in August 2015 after just a few months of dating. But, if you’ve been (not so) secretly hoping this ideal pop music couple might someday, hopefully reignite that flame, then today might just be your lucky day! On June 29, Becky joined Austin on stage in LA, where the picture-perfect twosome performed “Rollin'” together. Naturally, the crowd went wild! Check out pics of Austin’s lovey dovey romance with Becky and more right here!

“SURPRISE LA!” Becky captioned a clip of their nostalgia-inducing duet. “Got to perform “Rollin” with my friend @AustinMahone congrats on the end of the tour & shout out to the whole team & fans for welcoming with open arms.” After performing, Austin and Becky shared a hug, thanked each other and struck some playful poses for the roaring audience as the song drew to a close. It was like 2015 all over again!!!

When their whirlwind love story drew to a close, fans wondered what on Earth went wrong for this couple. After their split, the “Lovin’ So Hard” singer set the record straight, sharing that the breakup was just a matter of timing. “It was really hard because we were very open about how happy we were. It was only fair for me to set the story straight after we broke up,” Becky told Seventeen magazine after they parted ways. “I was with someone who was really amazing and inspiring, and everything was right about us except the timing. We had so many dreams and aspirations before we started dating and you can’t forget those. Honestly, it sucked really bad, but he’s so awesome and there’s no bad blood.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this reunion? Dying to see this romance reignited? Let us know below!