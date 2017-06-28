Tyra Banks Allegedly Ready For Baby #2 After Having Son York Via Surrogate

There’s no stopping this love train! Tyra Banks are Erik Asla are already looking forward to baby number two after welcoming son York via surrogate 17 months ago, according to a new report. Are they hoping for a boy or a girl?

Only 17 months after welcoming son York via surrogate, Tyra Banks, 43, and photographer bae Erik Asla are ready to start the process all over again for baby number two, according to Life & Style Magazine. “They are working on another baby, again with a surrogate,” a source tells the publication. “Tyra’s itching for a daughter this time. She’d love a mini version of herself to dress up.” With a son and a daughter, “her family would be complete. Tyra loves the idea because growing up, she had an older brother. York makes Tyra and Erik so happy, and he’s changed Tyra’s priorities in life so much.”

When news broke out that the supermodel welcomed her first child, the internet immediately demanded to see a picture of York’s adorable face. Unfortunately we had to wait for what felt like a million years to get a first picture. FINALLY, on Father’s Day, Tyra granted our wishes! Her son had already mastered the “smize” with his doe-eyed blue peepers, which really stood out against his matching T-shirt and blonde hair. “To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! — York,” she captioned the sweet post.

The journey to motherhood hasn’t always been easy for Tyra, but thankfully she had good friend Kim Kardashian to lean on through the tough times. The ladies have been bonding over surrogacy ever since the reality star realized that she may not be able to welcome baby number three naturally. “Kim had a long heart-to-heart with Tyra about it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyra used a surrogate so she understands all of Kim and Kanye [West‘s] fears the way no one else could.”

