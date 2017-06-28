I Shaved My Face — Why Celebs Do This & You Should Too

I was talking to Patti Stanger from ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ YEARS ago, and she told me that most celebrities shave their faces. It blew my MIND back then but now it’s totally mainstream — with stars like Dove Cameron shedding her peach fuzz before hitting a red carpet. Here’s why I do this in my daily life!

If you think shaving your face sounds crazy, hear me out. Tons of celebs like Dove Cameron and Gabrielle Union, and supermodels like Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes all SHAVE THEIR FACE before big events. Now, I’m pretty luckily in that I have fine, blonde hair but I have a ton of peach fuzz on my cheeks and chin and it’s always bothered me. Shaving my face gives my skincare and makeup routine a whole new life — things go on smoother and last longer. Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo just used the DERMAFLASH tool on Gabrielle Union in Paris and told us: “There was a heat wave happening in Paris. In hot months, using DERMAFLASH is amazing because it gets rid of fuzz and dead skin on the skin’s surface layer, which extends wearability of makeup. The makeup gets a tighter hug to the skin because there’s a fresh layer to hang on to. DERMAFLASHing regularly gives you one less thing to worry about during the hot months and the skin always looks flawless.”

DERMAFLASH is THE tool right now — Taraji P. Henson‘s makeup artist used it on her before the Grammys, the SAG Awards, AND the Emmys. It basically exfoliates skin, removing dead cells and peach fuzz, revealing a glowing face. You can do it once a week for optimal results. It only takes a few minutes and seriously makes a huge difference.

Before I got a DERMAFLASH I literally just ordered a 3 pack of the Tinkle Eyebrow Razors on Amazon, which was less than $5. I still use them when I travel. Though they are for eyebrows, they also work perfectly for shaving your face. If you read reviews, you’ll see a ton of women talking about it! I cleanse my skin, then shave, holding the razor at a 45 degree angle and pulling my skin taught. Then, I apply a super hydrating moisturizer because my normally-oily skin gets a little dry afterwards. I shave every two weeks, usually because I forget to do it more often. There might be a day when you can feel a little “stubble” but no one will notice your hair growing back in — it’s not like a man’s beard.

HollywoodLifers, would you try shaving your face?