Got a minute? Lizzo, the undeniably ‘good as hell,’ Minneapolis-based alt hip hop artist, is about to embark on a much-awaited tour in support of her EP ‘Coconut Oil.’ Read our bite-sized interview below!

We caught up with Lizzo at the Shorty Awards in NYC on April 23. Her kicks off May 20, and you definitely won’t want to miss it!

Are you pumped for tour?

I am! I’ve been doing little things in New York, but this will be the first time we’ve gone on tour since the EP.

When you’re on the road, does your crew play pranks on each other?

Not yet. We should start f*cking with each other! We’ve got too much to lose. We’re just trying to make it through! Things happen to us that feel like pranks, but it’s just real life.

How do you put together a setlist each night?

It depends on where we’re playing, on what the vibe is going to be. I’ll keep it fun and light, but sometimes we’ll do a slower song, if people want that chill vibe.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve ever played?

I used to be in a rock band, so we played some weird places, like haunted houses and basements. We played a sculpture garden, in the middle of nowhere, and I fell through the stage because it was made of this old, rickety wood! We’ve had some strange things happen.

Who would you want to collaborate with?

I would love to work with The Dream!

