Kim Kardashian: Is She Jealous Of Kourtney’s Amazing Bikini Body?

Kim Kardashian clearly loves her big sis Kourtney Kardashian. But even though the two are super close, is it possible that Kim envies Kourt’s beach body? An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Kim feels about all the attention Kourtney has been getting for her curves.

“Kim [Kardashian] is so happy for Kourtney [Kardashian],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This whole trip was about making her feel good, and it’s been a total success. But all the body shaming Kim’s been getting over her bikini pics has been hard.”

The sisters are currently enjoying a fun getaway in Mexico and Puerto Rico while celebrating Kourtney’s 38th birthday with some of her best friends. Though the trip seems to be a giant blast for everyone, especially Kourtney, her 36-year-old sister has been attacked on social media for pics of her in her swimsuit. So is Kim jealous of Kourtney’s bikini body?

“She’s sensitive and the things people have been saying online about her body have been horrible,” the source said. “Kourtney’s getting so many compliments on her body and Kim feels like she’s getting nothing but hate. She can’t help but feel jealous. She’s trying to make a joke out of it, but it hurts. It’s making it hard for her to totally relax and enjoy herself.”

Kim did seem like she was trying to laugh it off when she tweeted that her friend Jen Atkin, “spiked my Oreo shake to try to get me to not eat it because she’s fat shaming me.” Because Kim doesn’t drink alcohol that definitely meant she wouldn’t be enjoying the beverage anymore, but it doesn’t seem like she was that upset if she was sharing the silly situation on Twitter. Kim is clearly having fun with her sister and her buddies and knows they all love her!

